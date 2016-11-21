May not be end of the road for Wiggins

Chorley’s Sir Bradley Wiggins insists he is still to make a decision about his future after winning what was expected to be his final event.

The 36-year-old and fellow Briton Mark Cavendish won the Ghent Six-Day, in the Belgian city of Wiggins’ birth, after a thrilling Madison.

Wiggins had previously suggested that team pursuit triumph was the ‘fairytale’ conclusion to his career, and that Ghent would be the ideal place for his final appearance.

However, while Wiggins confirmed it was his last race with Cavendish, the 2012 Tour de France winner hinted he could yet carry on.

“I was born here and I’ve always felt this is a second home to me,” he said.

“It’s always special to win here.

“And I always said that this would be my final send-off, to come here and race Ghent for one last time.

“To win it with Mark as well, after everything we have been through the last 10 years together.

“This will be the last time we race together for sure.

“Maybe not my last individually, but together as a pairing. When you think what we have achieved together it is incredible.

“I am not sure about my future yet, but at this moment I’ve still got really good legs so I don’t want to say that is 100 per cent it then make an announcement next week, but at the moment I am just going to enjoy today.”

In a nip-and-tuck finale to the hour-long Madison, the British duo won a three-way duel with rival pairs Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw, and Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse.

With just five laps of the race to go Wiggins made his move and he and Cavendish were declared lap leaders.

“Me and Cav are like brothers you know,” added Wiggins.

“We have a good time together and would do anything for each other, and we fight and bicker but we know each other’s strengths.

“We have raced together a lot, for 12 to 13 years now. It has been a great partnership.”