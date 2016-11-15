Local firm boosts cycling club

Preston cycling club Hoppers Rollers have been boosted by the continued sponsorship of Haleys Business Advisers.

The Rollers is a well-established organisation which forms part of Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Union Football Club.

It supports social cycling through to elite racing and was placed an impressive 33rd out of more than 1,000 cycling clubs for its amateur road racing performance this year.

Two of the club’s shining lights are elite cyclists Ricky Haughton (BC National road race champion) and Steve Abbott (TLI National Masters road race champion).

Haleys is the main shirt sponsor of the Grasshoppers and is also one of the main kit sponsors of the Rollers.

They have pledged to continue this support for a further year.

Haleys MD Tim Haley – a former Grasshoppers player and the father of current Sale and England full-back Mike – said: “We are so impressed with the work that the club does with young elite amateur cyclists and we hope that our involvement will help propel some of the youngsters into the big time.”

The elite team is called Team Hoppers Rollers Racing and they compete in regional and national level races.

They achieved 124 regional points and 832 national points to achieve the high ranking position. Both Abbot and Haughton achieved the British Cycling Elite Licence as well as a considerable number of podium finishes throughout the season.

For the 2017 season all eyes will be on local young rider, James Noonan, who is showing huge potential. He started riding at the club’s social events and quickly progressed to entering and winning junior races.

Club treasurer Simon Mulholland said: “Having sponsors like Haleys Business Advisers enables us to support young riders like James. He has already attended two British cycling talent academy days and everyone at the club is behind him to go all the way and become a pro cyclist one day.”