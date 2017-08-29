Livingstone in ton-up form for Lancashire

Liam Livingstone reached his second Specsavers County Championship century of the season off the penultimate ball of the morning as Lancashire pressed ahead against Warwickshire on day two at Emirates Old Trafford.

Replying to Warwickshire's 200, the title-chasing Red Rose have only lost one wicket during the morning in advancing from 112 for three to 239 for four.

Livingstone, 105 not out off 152 balls, has shared half-century partnerships for the fourth and fifth wickets with night-watchman Stephen Parry and unbeaten Shiv Chanderpaul.

Livingstone reached 50 off 77 balls midway through the session before seeing Parry miscue Jeetan Patel to mid-off for 43, two short of a career best.

That left Lancashire at 165 for four in the 50th over before Chanderpaul settled quickly at the crease.

He hit five fours in 35, while Livingstone reached his 151-ball ton by pulling Olly Stone for a second six over backward square-leg.