Lancashire seek to press home advantage

Warwickshire have made a productive start to their second innings as they look to prevent Lancashire from claiming a Specsavers County Championship victory at Emirates Old Trafford

Dom Sibley and Andy Umeed started the visitors' second innings 304 runs in arrears, and they have taken the score to 41 without loss from 14 overs.

Lancashire declared their first-innings reply to 200 on 504 for eight after a brief rain delay following the loss of Liam Livingstone for 224 and Ryan McLaren for 21.

Australian seamer Ryan Sidebottom, not to be confused with the Yorkshireman of the same name, removed both in the 125th over of the innings, the third of the morning. He had Livingstone caught at short mid-wicket and McLaren caught at deep mid-wicket.

Both Warwick openers have 19 not out apiece with three boundaries.