Lancashire hero Croft honoured

Lancashire County Cricket Club captain Steven Croft has been awarded a testimonial year in 2018.

Croft, who was the first of the club’s academy products to be given a professional contract ahead of his first class debut in 2005, has made over 450 appearances for the Red Rose and will go down in Lancashire folklore as the man who hit the winning runs to secure Championship title glory for the first time in 77 years against Somerset at Taunton in 2011.



The Blackpool-born all-rounder, who has now made an English record 143 consecutive appearances for Lancashire Lightning in T20 cricket, was appointed the club’s permanent captain ahead of the 2016 season after being handed the role when Tom Smith stepped down after missing all but one match in 2015.

He had led the Red Rose during that season as a stand-in Captain, and he steered the county to a maiden NatWest T20 Blast title and promotion back to division one in the County Championship.

Croft said: “It’s a great honour.

"Anyone that knows me will know how much this club, and everything it stands for, means to me, so I’m very humbled by this decision.



“It has been a dream come true to play for this club. I’m incredibly proud to walk out with the Red Rose on my chest and all I want is for Lancashire to be successful.



“We’re working hard at the moment to plan a range of events for next year, so I hope the club’s supporters will be able to come out and enjoy some of what we’ve got planned.”



Further details of events throughout the year and the charities that Croft has chosen to support will be announced in due course.

It is planned that there will be a variety of events, providing Lancashire fans to offer support at different times throughout the year.



Lancashire chief executive Daniel Gidney, said: “ Steven has been a magnificent servant to the club over the last 12 years and he has been at the very heart of Lancashire's success.



"He is 100 percent a team player and a great role model for the younger players to look up to. He has led the team fantastically well over the last couple of years and we hope members and supporters of the Red Rose will get behind Steven throughout his testimonial next year.”

