Lancashire claim runners-up spot with win

Lancashire knocked off the final 44 runs required without losing another wicket as they beat Surrey by seven wickets at Old Trafford to clinch second place in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship.

Chasing their victory target of 176, Lancashire resumed their innings on 132-3 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Liam Livingstone at the crease.

It took less than six overs for the pair to get the runs required, as Chanderpaul struck successive sixes followed by a four from Scott Borthwick to finish the match in comprehensive fashion.

He finished unbeaten on 43 from 44 balls while Livingstone made 69.

It’s the first time since 2000 that Lancashire have won four matches at Old Trafford in a single County Championship season, with all five of their wins – including one at Southport – coming at home.

The second-placed finish represents Lancashire’s highest placing since clinching the Division One title in 2011. They finished 72 points adrift of leaders Essex.

Surrey finish third, a further 13 points behind Lancashire.