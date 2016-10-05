Josh gets ready to bow out

Chorley-born Josh Charnley says there would be no better way to finish his Wigan career than to lift the Super League trophy against Warrington at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Wigan winger will leave the club at the end of 2016 and says he would love to go out on the ultimate high at the Theatre of Dreams, home of Manchester United.

“I’ve loved every single minute of my Wigan career,” he said.

“I dreamt of playing for Wigan growing up and to be able to fulfil that dream has just been incredible.

“It really has been an honour to represent the club. I’m so thankful to the coaches I’ve worked with, the players I’ve played with and to all of the fans who have supported me over so many years.

“As much as I want to win it for myself I want to win it for all of those people too.”

Charnley will make his 173rd and final appearance for Wigan at Old Trafford and thinks a win would be just reward for Warriors.

“It really would be an amazing way to finish my time at Wigan.

“We’ve done it tough throughout this year and it would be incredible to finish this season on such a high.

“I’ll just stay focused this week and on Saturday, I’m sure there will be a tear in the eye at full time but providing I’ve got a winners’ ring then I’ll be happy.”