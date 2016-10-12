Walker settles it at the death

Lancaster Hockey Club’s first team made it two victories out of three in the North Women’s League Division Two North West.

The city side were 2-1 winners over Clitheroe & Blackburn Northern Ladies 1sts as they continued their winning ways.

After a goalless first period in which the defences were on top, it was Clitheroe who took the lead after the interval.

A vicious cross-cum-shot took a wicked deflection off a Lancaster stick, leaving goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale with no chance.

Lancaster hit back though and with a quarter-of-an-hour to play they won a penalty corner which was duly fired into the net by Ali Standeven.

The game was the anyone’s for the taking and when the visitors were awarded a penalty flick, Lancaster’s hearts were in their mouths but Clitheroe could not find the target.

The near-miss jolted the hosts into life and with five minutes to go, player of the match Toni Fagan drove down the right-hand side and found Julie Walker in the D, who smashed the ball home to seal victory.

Lancaster’s 2nds were defeated 3-1 by Southport Ladies 1sts in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s League.

Alex Bushs’s equaliser meant the game was all square at the break but the visitors pulled clear after the interval.

Lancaster 3rds drew 0-0 at Garstang Ladies 3rds in Division Two while the fourths beat Garstang 4ths 5-0 to sit top of Division Three.

Abi Olde broke the deadlock 25 minutes in, with Gabby Batty extending the advantage shortly after.

Emma Broadbent then scored twice, with Karen Foster adding a fifth to put the game out of Garstang’s reach in the second half.

here was success for both Lancaster Nomads sides on Saturday.

The 1sts beat Longridge 2nds 1-0 in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division, while in Division Three the 2nds beat Longridge 3rds 2-1.

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s 3rd team are flying high in Division Six North North after a 6-0 win over Keswick 3rds.

Man of the match Ben Brookes scored twice, with other goals coming from Chris Holland, Mark Brickles, Sam Pearce and captain Andy Pilling as they moved top of the table.

The ladies’ first team remain undefeated in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division after a 1-1 draw with Lancaster University. An equalising goal from Annabelle Cartmell ensured LMHC picked up a share of the spoils.

The seconds lost 5-0 at home to table-topping Garstang 2nds in Division One.