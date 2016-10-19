Stonyhurst success

Stonyhurst College’s girls are to represent Lancashire in the next regional rounds of the Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s National Schools’ Hockey Tournament.

And to add to their success, Stonyhurst’s Under-12s are through to the National finals for the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools’ competition.

The Under-16s will represent the county

The Under-18s were successful in their county round of the tournament consisting of Ripley St Thomas, Rossall, Kirkham and AKS.

Stonyhurst Under-14s came through their county round against Rossall, AKS, Baines, Lytham St Annes and Kirkham, scoring 22 goals in the process – 14 of them from Alice Charles.

And the Under-16s saw off Lytham St Annes, AKS, Baines, Rossall and Fishermore.

Stonyhurst’s Under-12s had to compete with seven other schools in the IAPs, finishing runners-up.

They are now through to the national finals which are being held at Clifton College next month.