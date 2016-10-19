Stonyhurst success

Stonyhurst College’s girls are to represent Lancashire in the next regional rounds of the Under-14s, Under-16s and Under-18s National Schools’ Hockey Tournament.
And to add to their success, Stonyhurst’s Under-12s are through to the National finals for the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools’ competition.
The Under-18s were successful in their county round of the tournament consisting of Ripley St Thomas, Rossall, Kirkham and AKS.
Stonyhurst Under-14s came through their county round against Rossall, AKS, Baines, Lytham St Annes and Kirkham, scoring 22 goals in the process – 14 of them from Alice Charles.
And the Under-16s saw off Lytham St Annes, AKS, Baines, Rossall and Fishermore.
Stonyhurst’s Under-12s had to compete with seven other schools in the IAPs, finishing runners-up.
They are now through to the national finals which are being held at Clifton College next month.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.