Ladies are taught a lesson by University players

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first team went down to a 4-1 defeat when they met Liverpool University at the weekend.

Garstang were well aware that the University side would be motivated after a 1-0 loss on their home turf with a controversial home goal of their own disallowed.

The Reds were focused and started the game with a high tempo and a high press.

The midfield of Alice Marsden, Josie Rice, Jude Chapman and Reb Worthington were linking well with Fran Summers and Gemma Trickett on the forward line.

The first chance came in the opening 10 minutes when Summers fed Rice, only to see her shot go wide.

Another two chances came and went with the score at 1-0 before the introduction and impact of Kiery Horne was immediate; she latched onto a fantastic aerial from Di Roe before crossing for Summers to finish.

The students responded well and dominated the next 15 minutes; they made it count when they converted a turnover of possession and finished a neat penalty corner routine, making it 2-1 at half-time.

The university carried on from where they left off and controlled the play for the next 15 minutes, forcing turnovers and pressure.

That pressure led to numerous penalty corners, two of which they converted with neat deflections on the post to make it 4-1.

This scoreline seemed to provoke Garstang and they went up a gear once again as Roe made inroads from the right and played some dangerous high balls in.

Captain Donna Richardson was having the game of her season so far, thwarting any more attacks and subsequently creating forward play.

In the final quarter Garstang again created openings for themselves along with set pieces but they were rushed and did not make them count.