Garstang earned their home draw

Buoyed by last week’s confident away win, Garstang Ladies’ Hockey Club 1sts picked up where they left off with a self-assured home performance and a 1-1 draw against Lancaster’s 1sts, who came down into the division at the end of last season.

Despite this, it was against the run of play that Garstang were caught napping when they were distracted with a contentious official decision.

Gemma Trickett was Garstang Ladies Hockey Club's player-of-the-match

Lancaster drove quickly into Garstang’s area and from a free-hit, Nina Swarbrick found Hayley Johns who neatly turned her defender and fired the ball into the corner leaving the keeper stranded.

Garstang knuckled down and began to gain some momentum, with Alice Marsden and Kiery Horne working the wings.

The breakthrough came 25 minutes in when a Lancaster defensive clearance was intercepted by Josie Rice, who played the ball quickly up to player-of-the-match Gemma Trickett, and she struck the ball, first time, into the bottom corner.

Trickett was in the mood all game and was doing some fantastic hassling on and off the ball.

Stand-in goalkeeper Lisa Richardson was in fine form when she reacted and stopped a powerful shot on goal and to keep the scores level.

The forward line of Reb Worthington, Fran Summers and Trickett were working hard, pressing Lancaster’s defence, causing countless turn over opportunities for Garstang, particularly in the second half.

Garstang were racking up their scoring opportunities, with Trickett coming twice close and penalty corners coming and going.

Unfortunately for the Reds the second goal did not come as they had to settle for a draw.