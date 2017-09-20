Greats of darts set for Guild Hall show

Some of the best professional darts players on the planet are arrowing in to Preston for an exciting night of sporting entertainment at the Guild Hall in November.

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen, who is regarded by many as not only the best darts player in the world but also the most dominant sportsman right now, will headline a four-man field of top talent.

The 28-year-old will compete with Dutch compatriots Raymond van Barneveld and Vincent van der Voort, with Australia’s top player Simon Whitlock completing the star-studded line-up for the event, which takes place on November 30.

Van Gerwen is the current world champion and has won every major title in an explosive career.

Van Barneveld needs little introduction to darts fans. The Dutch legend has won five World Championships and many other big titles.

Whitlock, nicknamed ‘The Wizard’ is also a major champion, having won the European Championship, while Van der Voort has appeared in major finals and is a former Austrian Darts Open champion.

Twenty-seven-year-old sensation Van Gerwen is looking forward to appearing in the new event.

“This should be a great show,” said the two-time World Champion. “It is a fantastic line-up of quality players and we will all be doing our best to win.

“It is at the most important time of year for us with the World Championship just around the corner so, while we will have a bit of fun, we will all be on top form.

“It is somewhere I’ve never played before but I’ve heard that they love their darts in Preston and I’m sure it will be a brilliant night.”

Tickets for the Preston Guild Hall Classic are on sale now via www.prestonguildhall.com or phone 01772 80 44 44. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.