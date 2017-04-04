Grayson pleased with PNE's swagger in biggest win of season

Simon Grayson was pleased to see his side play with some swagger as they hammered Bristol City at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Preston posted their biggest win of the season as goals from Tom Barkhuizen, Aiden McGeady, Tom Clarke and a Callum Robinson brace sealed a thumping 5-0 victory.

Four of the goals came in 21 second-half minutes as North End ran riot after the break.

It moved PNE a point closer to the play-off places, the gap now five, and heightened the Robins’ relegation worries on a night to forget for the returning Bailey Wright and his side.

“It ended up being a very good night for us,” said Grayson.

“First half we got the goal and at half-time I said we just needed to do things a little bit quicker.

“There were some key moments and they change games.

“Chris Maxwell’s save from Bailey Wright at 1-0 was a great save and then we came out in the second half full steam ahead.

“We got the penalty and from then on we played with confidence, had a bit of a swagger about us without being complacent and scored some very good goals.

"The best was the fourth one.

"Barkhuizen has run through and how many strikers would have tried to score but he’s taken the best option and laid it on a plate for Callum."

