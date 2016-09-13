Parry wins county open in a play-off

Steve Parry ended a long wait to win the James Brearley Lancashire Open Championship, prevailing after a play-off at Blackpool North Shore.

After 36 holes there was nothing to split Parry (North West Golf Academy/Hart Common) and Michael Ramsden (Renishaw Park Golf)

They were tied at the top of the leaderboard on 135 after both players had been in blistering from in the second and concluding round.

Parry shot a seven under par 64, while Ramsden was only one shot worse off.

So the pair had to play off on the par five 10th and Parry won thanks to a birdie.

Parry claimed the £1,500 first prize, with Ramsden a cheque for £1,000.

A jubilant Parry said afterwards: “I have been waiting 17 years for this.”

Joint overnight leader Phil Kelly, of St Annes, added a second round 69 to an opening 67 to be third outright.

Defending champion David Corsby (Fleetwood) slipped to joint-17th.