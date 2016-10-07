Lancashire seniors are national champions

Lancashire are the new English Senior Men’s County Champions – regaining their crown in a thrilling finale at Chipping Sodbury Golf Club in Gloucestershire.

They beat defending champions BB&O (Bucks, Berks & Oxon) 6-3 in the title decider, but the scoreline sounds much more comfortable than the reality.

Lancashire, who also won in 2014, got ahead early on by winning the morning foursomes 2-1. But BB&O made them fight every inch of the way in the singles, with five of the six games going to the 18th – and the sixth decided on the 17th.

“It was unbelievable,” said Lancashire manager Mike Gray.

“They are just a great set of guys, a wonderful team.

“This was a fantastic game between two good teams.”