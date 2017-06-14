Hats the way to do it at Preston Golf Club

Sharp-dressed golfers took to the fairways and greens of Preston Golf Club to compete in the prestigious Trilby Tour.

Savile Row tailors William Hunt sponsor the tour and kit-out competitors in their clothing and trilby hats.

Trilby Tour action at Preston

Preston was chosen as one of the 10 venues for this year’s tournament, the first time they had staged it. Jack Marron was crowned champion of Lancashire, with Chris Nelson – playing on his home course – in second.

Patrick Timlin and Jono Mullarky finished joint third.

The quartet had topped the leader board to qualify for a three-hole play-off.

Together with the other top-10 finishers, they qualify for the Grand Final at Hull Golf Club on August 31.

Sky Sports' presenter Anna Whiteley interviews a competitor in the Trilby Tour at Preston Golf Club

A spokesman for Preston Golf Club said: “From the club’s point of view and from William Hunt’s point of view, it went very well.

“They have

offered to come back for the next two years which is great news.

“We got some very good feedback from the competitors and the organisers about the course, that was nice to hear because a lot of work goes in.

Golfers prepare to play in the Trilby Tour at Preston Golf Club

“The weather didn’t start off too well early on which was a bit of a worry but it got better as the day went on.”

Sky Sports had their

cameras at Preston to film the play for broadcast later in the year – the Trilby Tour is the largest amateur golf series in Europe to be televised.

Play from all 10 events – the nine championships and the grand final – is guaranteed to get air time.

A light-hearted part of the coverage is a rogue’s gallery of the worst shots.

Sky golf presenter Anna Whiteley was there to conduct interviews.

This year, Preston Golf Club – based in Fulwood Hall Lane – are celebrating their 125th anniversary.