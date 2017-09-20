Chairman Ken’s men made of the Wright stuff

Firs-team boss Matt Jansen was expected to take advantage of local knowledge when the club’s sixth annual Chorley FC Golf Day swung into action at Pleasington.

The Magpies manager was a member at one of the leading parkland course in the North of England during his time as a striker for Blackburn Rovers.

And he and his four-man team looked odds on winners after racking up 88 stableford points until they were beaten on countback by Victory Park chairman Ken Wright’s side.

Wright did not play but gave his men plenty of encouragement as he followed them around the course in a buggy.

The competition attracted 16 teams battling for the star prize of a Nissan Juke car awarded for a ‘hole in one’ on the 16th green.

The Magpies are sponsored by the Chorley Group who put up the prize every year but no one has won it, although on this occasion one player was inches away.

Meanwhile, rising Coppull golf ace Ryan Anderton reached new heights last week with a superb double triumph.

The 16-year-old won his first major adult competition at Chorley Golf Club by lifting the Trustees’ Trophy, following a play-off against long-standing member Simon Jordan.

Then the very next day, Ryan followed it up by shooting a scorching 66 to lift the junior George Birtill Trophy.

The three handicapper, has won both his own club’s Junior Championship and the Bolton Golf Association Junior Championship this season.

He was also a part of the Chorley team that won the Bolton Golf Association Men’s League, when they saw off Bolton Golf Club in the final.