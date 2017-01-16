Fran calls time on career

Southport’s three-time Olympian Fran Halsall has announced her retirement from swimming.

The 26-year-old was fourth in the women’s 50 metres freestyle at the Rio Games as an Olympic medal proved elusive once more.

Halsall has won medals at world, European and Commonwealth level, including gold in the 2015 World Championships in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

Halsall said: “Announcing my retirement from swimming is a weird concept to me as I’ve never seen it as a career or job. Just a hobby that I’ve loved doing and happened to be okay at.

“It’s time to close this chapter of my life and move on to the next.”