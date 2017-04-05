Zlatan’s message to United bosses

Wednesday’s football stories from at home and abroad

Daily Telegraph: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Manchester United to match his ambition if he is to stay at Old Trafford.

The Sun: United defender Luke Shaw wants to leave United and join former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tutto Mercato: Spurs want to sign Inter Milan duo Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jeison Murillo.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal are set to open contract talks with Jack Wilshere.

Daily Telegraph: Alternatively, Wilshere will seek assurances over first-team opportunities before signing a new deal.

Daily Star: Manchester City are looking to sign Valencia full-back Jose Luis Gaya; the Spaniards want Eliaquim Mangala in exchange.

Daily Mail: Real Madrid have offered £20m for one of City’s transfer targets, Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez.

The Sun: West Ham United are prepared to offer Liverpool £16m for Lazar Markovic.