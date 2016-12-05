West Ham boss to Hammer out his future?

Monday’s football rumours from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: West Ham United will hold talks with manager Slaven Bilic today after their 5-1 loss to Arsenal.
Daily Express: West Ham and Crystal Palace will try to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United next month.
The Sun: Spurs are concerned keeper Hugo Lloris will leave at the end of the season; Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford are possible replacements.
Daily Mirror: Harry Kane would like to stay with Spurs for the rest of his career after penning a six-year contract.
Daily Telegraph: West Brom boss Tony Pulis wants to sign Morgan Schneiderlin and Jay Rodriguez in January.
Daily Mail: RB Leipzig are the latest club linked with Celtic’s Mousa Dembele amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs.
The Sun: Everton boss Ronald Koeman could offload both Aaron Lennon and Gerard Deulofeu.
