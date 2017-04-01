VIDEO: Dave Seddon’s verdict on PNE’s draw with Nottingham Forest

Aiden McGeady’s second-half goal handed Preston a point in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.
Britt Assombalonga’s strike had put the visitors in command but North End improved after the interval, ending the day six points off the play-offs.
Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points in his post-match verdict.
Match Report: PNE 1-1 Nottingham Forest
As it happened: PNE 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Reaction: Grayson thinks draw was right result
