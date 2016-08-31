Vermijl back with PNE on permanent deal

Preston North End have brought Marnick Vermijl back to Deepdale on a permanent deal from Sheffield Wednesday.

The right back or right wing back, who spent last season on loan with the Lilywhites, has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year-deal.

The 24-year-old Belgian, a former Manchester United youngster, has rejoined PNE after a deal was struck with the Owls in the run up to Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

The Hillsborough club had been looking for a seven-figure sum for Vermijl earlier in the summer but have since lowered the asking price for a player that was unlikely to feature regularly for Carlos Carvahal’s side.

He started 24 games for Simon Grayson’s North End last year in all competitions, scoring two goals.

His only appearance for the Owls this season was the first round EFL Cup defeat at Cambridge.

The full back’s arrival was confirmed at the same time as that of Alex Baptiste, the former Blackpool defender arriving on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.