United to splash the cash for Griezmann?

Friday’s football stories from the papers and web

The Sun: Antoine Griezmann has been offered £220,000 a week to join Manchester United, who are set to offer £32.5m for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

Daily Mail: West Ham United will have to up their offer for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele to £30m.

The Guardian: Chelsea may have to wait until the summer to sign 20-year-old Frenchman Franck Kessie from Atalanta.

Daily Mirror: Striker Odion Ighalo is set to leave Watford amid interest from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

The Sun: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti but is concerned by his £50m price tag.

Daily Mirror: Aston Villa have been told they must pay at least £10m to sign Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough.