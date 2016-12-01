United’s potential Spanish acquisition?

Thursday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Record: Manchester United are willing to spend up to £180m on Neymar with the Brazilian apparently considering his future at Barcelona.

The Sun: United striker Anthony Martial is being targeted by Paris St Germain.

Daily Mail: Marcos Rojo is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen but the Old Trafford club hope for most of the £16m they paid for the defender.

The Guardian; West Ham United are preparing a £25m bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The Sun: Southampton are resigned to losing defenders Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte to Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

Daily Telegraph: Leicester City are in advanced talks with Genk over a £14m deal for defender Wilfrid Ndidi.

Daily Mirror: Inter Milan and Juventus are both keen on signing Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko.