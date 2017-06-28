Transfer gossip: Morata wants United switch

A round-up of transfer stories from around the papers and the web.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United that he has taken a short break from his honeymoon.

Morata has been in Ibiza after getting married earlier this month but has incredibly left wife Alice Campello to briefly return to the Spanish capital in an effort to hurry along his switch to Old Trafford.

Real would like a minimum of £75million for a player who scored 20 times in 43 appearances in all competitions last term and have already rejected a £65m bid from United.

Staying in Manchester, and the Independent claims United boss Jose Mourinho is targeting Monaco’s versatile midfielder FABINHO – even if he recruits NEMANJA MATIC from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Matic is expected to complete a £35m move from the Blues soon but Mourinho is desperate to freshen up his squad further.

However, United look set to lose out in the race for Burnley and England defender MICHAEL KEANE, who is poised to complete a move to Premier League rivals Everton, according to the Sun.

Keane had been linked with a return to his boyhood club after signalling his intention to leave Turf Moor but United’s signing of Victor Lindelof had deterred the Clarets centre-half, and now Everton may profit.

The Toffees are willing to match Burnley’s £25m valuation of the player and a deal could be concluded within days.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports former England captain JOHN TERRY will drop a division to sign for Aston Villa once his Chelsea contract expires at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could let Frenchman KURT ZOUMA return to his homeland on loan with Nice in an effort to give the defender first-team football, says talkSPORT.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP:

@TheSunFootball: Real Madrid star Pepe set to join Turkish giants Besiktas

@Gazzetta_it: #Roma Manolas to Zenit is agreed, 34 million plus bonuses

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

JERMAIN DEFOE: The England striker’s financial demands are giving interested suitors West Ham and Bournemouth pause for thought, writes the Daily Star, meaning the 34-year-old could be left in limbo.

CEDRIC SOARES: Attracting the attention of Tottenham, whose boss Mauricio Pochettino could raid former club Southampton for the right-back’s signature if Kyle Walker joins Manchester City, says the Daily Mirror. Juventus and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the Portuguese full-back.

ROQUE MESA: Swansea are set to pip Roma and Sevilla to the £11.5m signing of the Las Palmas midfielder, according to the Sun. A deal is expected to be sealed later this week.