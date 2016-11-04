Toure tells agent to apologise?

Friday’s football and managerial news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has asked his agent Dimitri Seluk to apologise to boss Pep Guardiola for his recent criticism.

The Independent: England and Scotland are unlikely to face a points deduction if they wear armbands with poppies next week.

The Sun: Manchester United are prepared to release Bastian Schweinsteiger with a £10m severance deal.

Daily Express: Swansea City manager Bob Bradley wants to bring Dimitar Berbatov back to the Premier League.

Daily Telegraph: Andre Villas-Boas is in line to replace Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager of Shanghai SIPG.

Daily Mail: Queens Park Rangers are considering replacing manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with Tim Sherwood.

Daily Mirror: Sunderland boss David Moyes took his players on a trip to a local car factory in the hope of turning around their form.