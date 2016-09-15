Tom Clarke v Simon Grayson: Whose goal is better?

Preston North End captain Tom Clarke scored a fine opener in the 3-0 win over Cardiff on Tuesday night.

When asked about the fine strike North End boss Simon Grayson revealed he had scored a similar goal during his Leicester City days.

Grayson swivelled and shot into the top corner in a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic at Filbert Street in January 1994, the original cross having been sent in by none other than current Deepdale first team coach Steve Thompson.

The obvious question therefore is, which strike is better?

Have a look at the two goals and vote in our poll.