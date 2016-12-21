Tickets for PNE’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal on general sale

Tickets for PNE’s FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal are on general sale.

North End host the Premier League giants at Deepdale on Saturday, January 7, in a 5.30pm kick-off.

The 7,000 remaining tickets went on sale at 9am on Wednesday.

Normal match-day league prices apply and tickets are only available to supporters who were registered on the club database prior to December 1.

They are restricted to four per person and can be bought in person at Deepdale, over the phone on 0344 856 1966 during ticket office opening hours or online at www.mypne.com.

Tickets in corporate lounges and executive boxes are also available.