Sturridge set for Anfield exit?

Daniel Sturridge is reportedly leaving Liverpool in January

Tuesday’s transfer and managerial news from at home and abroad

Daily Mirror: Daniel Sturridge is set to leave Liverpool in January with West Ham United and Stoke City prepared to pay £28m.

Daily Star: Wayne Rooney is a target for new MLS franchise Los Angeles FC.

Daily Mail: Memphis Depay is open to discussing a move from Manchester United to Everton in January.

Daily Telegraph: Gareth Southgate will be offered a deal as England boss until 2020 – which has a break clause after the 2018 World Cup.

Marca: Real Madrid are considering meeting the £52m release clause for Manchester United keeper David de Gea.

The Guardian: Chelsea will offer Frank Lampard a role at the club should he retire after leaving New York City.

The Sun: Hull City are ready to sign Ravel Morrison for £600,000 from Lazio.