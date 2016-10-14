Spurs set sights on Madrid midfielder?

Friday’s football news from at home and abroad

ESPN: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco in January or next summer.

Daily Mirror: Steve Bruce’s arrival at Aston Villa means Gabriel Agbonlahor and Micah Richards may still have a future at Villa Park.

Daily Telegraph: Bruce will be given funds to strengthen Villa’s squad.

The Guardian: Everton’s major shareholder Farhad Moshiri will visit two proposed sites for the club’s new ground on Friday.

AS: Sir Alex Ferguson tried to arrange for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Barcelona instead of Real Madrid.

L’Equipe: Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has backed Mario Balotelli to score 20 goals for Nice this season.