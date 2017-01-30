Burr sacked by Southport

Southport have sacked manager Steve Burr and placed director of football Liam Watson in temporary charge.

Burr had only been charge since September but a recent run of poor results saw the National League side relieve him of his duties on Monday.

Port were beaten 3-1 at Bromley on Saturday, that their fourth defeat in five matches.

They have now had eight managers since May 2013, Burr having succeeding Andy Bishop who started this season in charge.

Interim boss Watson has had two spells as Southport manager and will be assisted by Kevin Briggs who was No.2 to Burr.

A statement from Southport said: “Steve Burr has been relieved of his managerial responsibilities with immediate effect.

“Following a disappointing series of results the board have taken the above decision in the best interests of Southport Football Club to move forward in a different direction.

“With 19 players recruited during Steve Burr’s tenure and significant financial backing to strengthen the squad the performances and results recently have not shown signs that confirm the club can get to a position in the league that provides the security as required.

“Director of Football Liam Watson will take interim charge of the squad as for the forthcoming fixtures with the aim of ensuring the club retains it’s National League status, Keith Briggs will continue as assistant manager.

“The board would like to wish Steve good luck in the future and thank him for his work and efforts while at Southport Football Club.”