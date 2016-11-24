Southgate set for top job?

Thursday’s football stories from the newspapers and web

Daily Telegraph: Gareth Southgate has been offered the England manager’s job with an announcement set to be made before next week’s FA board meeting.

The Sun: Arsenal could move for Wolfsburg’s Julian Draxler after speculation the midfielder could leave this summer.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United target Andrea Belotti is set to sign a new contract with Torino which includes an £80m buyout clause.

Daily Telegraph: Diego Costa and Thibaut Courtois are set to sign new deals with Chelsea.

Daily Express: Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, has ruled out a return to Stamford Bridge this season.

Daily Mirror: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out any potential move for Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Daily Mail: Leicester City’s players will receive a bonus of around £100,000 each for winning their Champions League group.