Six-hits Chorley start season with a flourish

Chorley Ladies got their FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division One season off to a flying start with a 6-1 win against Mossley Hill Ladies.

The first goal came after just a minute.

Good link-up play in the middle by Laura Walker and Kathy Bonner ended in a through ball to Scarlett Smith, who calmly took the chance.

The second goal came just five minutes later, when a corner was awarded after Jen King and Smith had combined well but had been thwarted by the defender.

The corner was then whipped in and was met by a powerful Kez Nickson header.

Mossley Hill then scored against the run of play. A poor clearance from defence fell kindly to the striker, and she looped the ball up and over Sherry Pearson to halve the deficit.

The scoreline remained 2-1 until added time at the end of the first half. A corner was again swung in by Rachel Wood, and Lisa Topping connected well to strike it past the diving goalkeeper.

Wood then scored herself with a lovely finish inside the area to make the score 4-1 at the interval.

In the second half, Chorley dominated with lengthy spells of possession and some well-worked passing moves.

On 63 minutes, Wood scored her second of the game. The goalkeeper had originally saved a powerful shot but Wood was on hand to stab home the rebound.

The final change of the game saw Janet Mitchell replaced by Bowes to shore up the defence. But it was Chorley who scored again, Smith getting her second of the game as she hit a powerful drive into the bottom corner.