Serie A swoop for Darmian?

Monday’s transfer and managerial stories from at home and abroad
Tuttosport: Juventus are planning a January move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian.
Telefoot: Antoine Griezmann says he will stay with Atletico Madrid while Diego Simeone remains manager amid reports linking manchester United with a world record bid for the Frenchman.
Daily Mail: Wales manager Chris Coleman resisted an approach from Hull City because he wanted more international success.
The Sun: Former Manchester City youngster Adrien Rabot wants a move back to England after falling out of favour at Paris St Germain.
Daily Mirror: Tony Pulis is expected to stay on as West Bromwich Albion manager despite reports he is considering his future.
L’Equipe: Bordeaux keeper Cedric Carrasso rejected a late move to Sunderland on deadline day.
