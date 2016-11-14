Sanchez set for City?

Monday’s football news from the newspapers and web
The Sun: Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, who has a year left on his present deal.
Fox Sports Netherlands: Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Manchester United’s Memphis Depay.
Daily Mirror: West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford is set to sign a long-term deal with the club.
The Sun: Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur have put contract talks on hold.
Corriere dello Sport: AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Daily Mirror: Southampton want to sign Luxembourg defender Laurent Jans from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for £1m.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.