Search

Sanchez set for City?

Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Monday’s football news from the newspapers and web

The Sun: Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, who has a year left on his present deal.

Fox Sports Netherlands: Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Manchester United’s Memphis Depay.

Daily Mirror: West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford is set to sign a long-term deal with the club.

The Sun: Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur have put contract talks on hold.

Corriere dello Sport: AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Daily Mirror: Southampton want to sign Luxembourg defender Laurent Jans from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for £1m.