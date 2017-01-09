Sakho set for the Saints?

Monday’s transfer news from at home and abroad

Daily Mirror: Southampton are targeting Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho as a replacement for captain Jose Fonte, who has handed in a transfer request.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he is studying English – but not in preparation for being the next Arsenal manager.

Maxifoot: Paris St Germain are preparing a £60m bid for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

Don Balon: Alternatively, Sanchez has been earmarked as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann should he leave Atletico Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City are to renew their interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte.

Daily Mail: Manchester United have told Everton they will have to pay more than £20m for Morgan Schneiderlin.

Daily Record: United are in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Chelsea to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Sun: Middlesbrough striker David Nugent is set to join Derby County for £3m instead of team-mate Jordan Rhodes.