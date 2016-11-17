Roo’s sorry now?

Thursday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Wayne Rooney is set to be left out of Manchester United’s team to face Arsenal.

Daily Express: United boss Jose Mourinho is angry with the FA for neglecting their duty of care to the striker.

Daily Star: Mourinho wants to sign Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj for £25m as he prepares to allow Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian to leave Old Trafford.

Daily Mirror: Everton will not sign United’s Memphis Depay on loan as United don’t want to let him leave.

The Guardian: Gareth Southgate is expected to be confirmed as England boss on a four-year deal by the end of the month.

The Sun: Manchester United have admitted defeat in any pursuit of Lionel Messi, believing Manchester City would be favourites to sign him.