Roo’s sorry now?

Thursday’s football news from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Wayne Rooney is set to be left out of Manchester United’s team to face Arsenal.
Daily Express: United boss Jose Mourinho is angry with the FA for neglecting their duty of care to the striker.
Daily Star: Mourinho wants to sign Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj for £25m as he prepares to allow Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian to leave Old Trafford.
Daily Mirror: Everton will not sign United’s Memphis Depay on loan as United don’t want to let him leave.
The Guardian: Gareth Southgate is expected to be confirmed as England boss on a four-year deal by the end of the month.
The Sun: Manchester United have admitted defeat in any pursuit of Lionel Messi, believing Manchester City would be favourites to sign him.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.