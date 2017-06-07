Rashford happy to trust in Southgate

Marcus Rashford is happy with boss Gareth Southgate ‘s decision after being selected for the senior England party, rather than joining join Aidy Boothroyd’s Under-21 squad for Euro 2017.

Manchester United striker Rashford, 19, is in the senior squad for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday and next week’s friendly in France.

Three Lions boss Southgate opted to call him up rather than allow Rashford to join Boothroyd’s campaign in Poland.

But the striker, who scored 11 goals in 53 games for United last season, is happy with the decision, meaning he misses the European Championships which start next week.

Rashford said: “The manager had to think about what’s best for England and for me as a player.

“I’m happy to be with the seniors and to continue my development. It’s important to be on the same page. It’s something you look forward to, being selected for your country. You have the Under-20s in South Korea doing well (in the World Cup) and the Under-21s going into a tournament.

“Whatever age group you’re called upon it’s important you have a mindset where you’re going to achieve great things.

“To me it’s not being fast-tracked. There have been a lot of games, England and United have dealt with it in a positive way. I feel comfortable with the position I’m in.”

Victory for England in Glasgow would put England on the brink of qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

They are four points clear in Group F but Rashford remains wary of Scotland.

“Scotland are a good team, they have a lot of good qualities we have to respect,” said the forward.

“We have to think about what they can bring to the table. We have to go into the game confident we’re going to win. No matter who the opponent is that’s the attitude we have to have.

“It’s another experience, possibly one of the toughest I have faced. It’s another experience I can tick off the list and keep on moving forward.”

Rashford also believes his United team-mate Wayne Rooney can return for England after being left out of a second straight squad.

He added: “Knowing Wayne and the ability he has, he’s still got a lot to do in his career and there are a lot of trophies England hope to be playing for.

“Wayne is a massive influence around the whole squad and I’m sure his international career is not over and he’ll be back fighting for many trophies.”