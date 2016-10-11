PSG set to splash the cash?

Tuesday’s transfer stories from at home and abroad
Goal: Paris St Germain will try and sign Barcelona forward Neymar in a deal worth up to £200m.
Daily Mirror: AC Milan are monitoring Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who has yet to start since moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.
The Sun: Manchester City want to sign Celtic’s 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele – who has appeared for their Under-20s.
ESPN: Timothy Fosu-Mensah has agreed a new four-year deal with Manchester United.
Daily Mail: United are open to the idea of safe standing at Old Trafford.
The Sun: West Ham United winger Gokhan Tore has been ruled out for five weeks with a leg injury.
Daily Mirror: Hull City are prepared to make Abel Hernandez their highest earner to ward off any January suitors.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.