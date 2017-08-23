Preston treading carefully with Paul Gallagher’s concussion

Preston North End are still taking every precaution with Paul Gallagher’s head injury.

The midfielder suffered a blow late on after coming on in the defeat at Derby on August 15.

Boss Alex Neil revealed post-match that the 32-year-old didn’t remember his half hour cameo at Pride Park.

Eight days on the club are continuing to tread carefully when it comes to bringing Gallagher back into the fold.

“Whenever anyone gets a head knock, he’s got whiplash and concussion, it’s about balance and making sure he’s getting his bearings and things like that,” Neil said.

“He’s been feeling a bit better over the last couple of days but we obviously go on medical advice to see when we can step up what he’s doing on a daily basis.

“He’s only done his own bits so far, he’s not been training with the squad.

“Concussion is just something that we have to follow medical advice on.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, both Calum Woods and John Welsh got game time during a behind-closed doors game against Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Declan Rudd is also back in training and closing in on a return to action.

“Calum played a full 90 minutes yesterday, John Welsh played 45 and it was a good exercise for the boys who haven’t had a lot of minutes,” Neil said.

“They’re making good progress and hopefully they’ll be back soon.

“Declan Rudd is also in training which is a big step forward for Declan.

“We’re hoping he’s going to be back within the next week or two so certainly after the international break Declan should be available.”

