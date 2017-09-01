Preston striker Eoin Doyle hoping to play his part after Oldham loan move

Eoin Doyle will be looking to kickstart his career after signing on loan for League One Oldham Athletic.

The Preston North End striker completed a move on deadline day evening that will see him stay at Boundary Park until January 1.

The Irishman has not featured for the Lilywhites so far this campaign, having ended last season with League Two champions Portsmouth.

“I’m delighted to come here,” the 29-year-old told Oldham’s official website.

“When I got the phone call I was excited to come and I hope I can contribute, get a few goals and help the team out.

“The manager John Sheridan rang me and when I got the phone call it made me even more excited to join the club.

“Hopefully I can play my part and do well for him.”

Doyle arrived at Deepdale first on loan for the 2015-16 season before signing a three-year deal to make a permanent move from Cardiff last summer.

The former Chesterfield man found first-team opportunities limited however, infamously scoring before being sent off for fighting with team-mate Jermaine Beckford in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last December.

He then made 12 appearances for Pompey, scoring two goals, as they were promoted to League One after winning the title.

Doyle has not played a single minute of competitive action under new boss Alex Neil but still has two years remaining on his Deepdale deal signed 12 months ago.

Away from the transfer deadline day frenzy, one PNE player was on international duty last night.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi was on the scoresheet for England’s Under=20s in their 3-0 win over the Netherlands at Telford United.

The versatile forward had represented the national side at U17, U18 and U19 level with this his first call up to the U20s squad.

In 2015, he played for the Three Lions at the European Under-17s Championships in Bulgaria and the Under-17s World Cup in Chile.

The forward also made five appearances for the Under-19s, finding the back of the net twice. Keith Downing’s side next take on Switzerland on Monday.