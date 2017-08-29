Preston reject Jordan Hugill’s transfer request

Jordan Hugill’s transfer request has been rejected by Preston North End.

The striker has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation surrounding his future, Reading having an £8 million bid rejected on Friday.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning that Hugill had handed in a transfer request in a bid to force a move away from Deepdale and that has been swiftly rejected.

In a short statement the club said: “Preston North End can confirm that Jordan Hugill has today handed in a written transfer request.

“The club have rejected this request and will not be selling him in this transfer window.”

It remains to be seen whether North End’s resolve will be tested between now and the window shutting at 11pm on Thursday night.