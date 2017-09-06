Young PNE midfielder joins Bamber Bridge on loan

Have your say

Preston North End have allowed young midfielder Oscar O'Neil out on loan to Bamber Bridge.

The 17-year-old has joined Brig on a month's loan initially and goes straight into the squad for this weekend's NPL First Division North fixture against Colne at Holt House.

O'Neil is the son of former PNE favourite and ex-Scottish international Brian, who played for North End between 2003 and 2006.

An energetic midfielder with both attacking and defensive instincts, O'Neil skippered PNE's Under-18s team in a number of games last season.