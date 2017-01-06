Wright leaves PNE to join the Robins

Bailey Wright has ended his long association with Preston North End and joined Bristol City.

The Australia international has moved to the Robins for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-and-a-half year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Bailey Wright during his PNE debut against Stockport in 2010

Wright was in the last six months of his contract at Deepdale and had shown no signs of agreeing a new deal, North End taking the decision to get a fee for him during this transfer window rather than seeing him leave on a Bosman in the summer.

He joined North End as a teenager in 2009, taken on as a trainee after impressing during a trial.

His first-team debut came in August 2010 in a 5-0 victory over Stockport County in the League Cup at Edgeley Park.

Wright went on to make 205 appearances in a Preston shirt, the last of those being in Monday's 1-0 win against Burton Albion.

In 2014, the Melbourne-born defender was called up to the Australia squad for the World Cup in Brazil.

He has since been capped 12 times by the Socceroos.

A statement released by North End on Friday said: "The club had been attempting to discuss a new contract with the Australian international since last summer, but he had declined to enter into negotiations and indicated his desire to move on.

"In the circumstances, the only option left to Preston North End was to allow Bailey to leave if an acceptable transfer fee could be agreed with another interested club and following discussions with the Robins a fee has been agreed.

"Preston North End would like to thank Bailey for his years of commitment and effort and wish him the very best for the future."

Wright is the second high profile departure from Deepdale in five months, following that of striker Joe Garner to Rangers.

Both players are represented by the same agent, having signed up with him in recent months after previously being with different representatives.