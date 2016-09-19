Win tickets to PNE v Wigan

The Lancashire Eveing Post have three pairs of tickets up for grabs for this Friday’s PNE home game against Wigan Athletic, courtesy of Virgin Trains.

Virgin Trains is proud to be the official travel partner of Preston North End FC – giving all season ticket holders an exclusive 25% off advance off peak fares.

To have the chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer our easy question:

Q: Which player scored the first goal in the Lilywhite’s recent victory over Cardiff?

Send your answer via e-mail, with PNE in the subject field, to: competitions@lep.co.uk, adding your name, address and contact number, to reach us by midnight Wednesday, September 21. Standard LEP competition rules apply.