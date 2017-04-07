Will it be a double for PNE's Tom?

Preston North End front man Tom Barkhuizen is hoping to collect another honour after being named Championship player of the month.

Barkhuizen is in the running for the division's goal of the month award, his first goal in the 3-0 win over Reading at Deepdale having been shortlisted.

The 23-year-old swept a first-time shot over Royals goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi from the edge of the box after Daryl Horgan's pass had picked him out.

His competition for the award comes from goals netted by Blackburn Rovers striker Marvin Emnes and Queens Park Rangers' Joe Newell.

It is a fans vote for the goal of the month award, with the poll on the Sky Sports website - voting ends on Tuesday, April 11 at 6pm.

On Friday morning, Barkhuizen was named Championship player of the month for March, five goals and an assist in four games landing him the award.

Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring against Reading

He scored his sixth goal in six starts during Preston's 5-0 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, North End make the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United where they will looking to maintain their interest in the play-off race.