Welsh blow for PNE

Preston North End boss Simon Grayson – who takes his side to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon – will be without the services of John Welsh for a little longer yet.

The midfielder has not played since October 15 when he tore a calf muscle in the 2-2 draw at Brighton.

It was hoped he would be back about now but the injury is still healing.

“John is making progress and still working with the physios,” said Grayson.

“It was quite a bad tear in his calf, he’s been about six weeks now and will probably be a little bit longer – maybe another week or two.”