Weekend betting: PNE to hit the target

A look ahead to the weekend’s sports betting action provided by local independent bookmaker Joe Whitaker of ValueBet Bookmakers.

I always say after a weekend of international football that its good to get back to basics.

The week has felt like a long time with not much happening in terms of action.

We burst back into life with the Merseyside derby at Anfield kicking off at 12.30, and I foresee goals here.

Sometimes they are a tense affair when the blue and red halves across Stanley Park clash but I think given the time of the season and the patchy form both sides have been showing, this should be lively.

For the 2 for 1 first goalscorers at ValueBet I have picked out Phillipe Coutinho for the home side and the focal point of the away sides attack, Romelu Lukaku, both whom are 6/1 to score first.

Seamus Coleman will be a big miss for the Toffees and his injury reminded everyone of the dangers of playing the game. How Everton respond to that will be key but let’s not forget Adam Lallana will be missing for the home side. He has been pivotal at times this season and without him they tend to lack that bit of creativity.

I think the draw at 3/1 looks a big price. So perhaps one to swerve for coupon purposes but if you are watching the game and fancy an interest I would have a flutter on Everton to leave Anfield with a derby day point.

Closer to home, North End welcome Nottingham Forest to Deepdale.

A struggling Forest side will be itching to get some points on the board just to settle any lingering fears of the drop. That said, Preston have been unstoppable at home of late and put play-offs bound Reading to the sword.

Ireland duo Aiden McGeady and Daryl Horgan have been a joy to watch along with the raw talent of new boy Tom Barkhuizen.

Backing any 2 of the 3 in the ValueBet 2 for 1 offer to score first could be your easiest route to your Saturday night out money.

Down in League Two, once promotion-chasing Carlisle have completely dropped off lately. Without a goal in six games and losing five of the last six they have a long journey down to Yeovil.

For me the odds makers have not responded this and the 6/4 on a home win looks a beauty to slide into your weekend acca!

Away from the football, the Lincoln Handicap officially kick starts the Flat season on Turf. I mentioned last week early money had come for Roger Charlton’s YUFTEN. That is now 4/1 and clearly the value has flown.

Another to take a peek at is the Richard Fahey-trained DOLPHIN VISTA at 14/1. The Malton trainer tends to do well early doors in the season and knows how to get one primed. Top flat jockey Paul Hanagan is up for the ride and with not a bad draw I think it looks decent for an each way punt having been stretched too far at York last time out.

The Grand National is fast approaching next Saturday and we will be paying out on 5 places and not 4.

It looks like much of the local competition are sticking with the standard 4, so a trip down to West Park Ave could make all the difference in returning a profit for yourselves this year.

Have a great weekend folks, Joe