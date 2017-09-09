WATCH: Dave Seddon's verdict on Preston's draw with Barnsley.

Former Blackpool man Brad Potts cancelled out Sean Maguire's first Preston goal as North End and Barnsley drew 1-1 at Deepdale.
Dave Seddon looks at the main talking points from Saturday's game as Paul Gallagher hit 500 career appearances and John Welsh returned from injury.
