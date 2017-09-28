Wales call-up for PNE keeper Chris Maxwell

Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has been named in the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Although Maxwell trained with the Wales squad before Euro 2016, it is his first senior call-up for matches.

The 27-year-old joined North End from Fleetwood on a Bosman in May 2016 and has been first-choice keeper for more than a year.

He recently made his 50th appearance for the Lilywhites.

Maxwell is one of three keepers in the Wales squad, Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey and Liverpool's Danny Ward the others.

Wales face Georgia in Tblisi on October 6, then host the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff three days later.

Chris Maxwell in action for PNE against Leeds last month

Chris Coleman's side are second in the qualifying group behind Serbia, with them a point ahead of the Irish.

Earlier this week, North End's Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan were named in the Republic of Ireland squad.